8 players AFC Bournemouth could sell or release ahead of a busy summer transfer window

Bournemouth have managed to get themselves back into a strong position back in the play-off places and they will now hope to ensure they do not drop out again now.

The Cherries have produced a perfect response to what looked like a potentially damaging defeat against top-six rivals Barnsley a few weeks ago and they have secured four successive league wins since.

That has seen Jonathan Woodgate’s side get back into the play-offs and now they have a chance of potentially challenging for promotion.

Were the Cherries not to earn promotion this season, they will face a massive summer where they could lose a number of key players from their squad. However, were they to go up it would give them a chance to keep the squad together. Therefore, there is a lot of things riding on the next few weeks for the football club.

With that in mind, we take a look at eight players who might be sold or released by the Cherries in the summer.