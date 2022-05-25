8 of West Brom’s best ever academy graduates — Where are they now?

West Brom have not had the best season in the club’s history.

Valerien Ismael was appointed with the task of bringing the Baggies straight back into the Premier League at the start of the season.

But the 46-year old was unable to complete the campaign at the Hawthorns having been dismissed in January following a poor run of form.

That poor run of form continued under Steve Bruce following his appointment in February.

That has left the club unable to fight for the play-off places, let alone automatic promotion, despite a promising start to the season.

It will have to be a strong summer from the club to get back into promotion contention next campaign in a fiercely competitive field.

It remains to be seen whether Bruce will even still be in charge for the opening game on the weekend of July 30.

But for now, let’s look back at eight of the club’s best academy graduates and where they are now…