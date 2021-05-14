8 of these 20 players never scored a goal for Sunderland – Can you identify them?

Sunderland will need to score goals if they’re to finish the job of securing promotion.

After a long, hard season it doesn’t matter how it happens; all that counts is that Lee Johnson’s side find the goals from somewhere in their team to ensure that they thrive over the next two, or hopefully, three games.

Supporters at the Stadium Of Light love when a goal goes in, regardless of who it is that has found the net.

But which of these players have never scored a goal for Sunderland? Have a go of our quiz and test yourself!

1 of 20 Did Paddy McNair score a goal for Sunderland? Yes No