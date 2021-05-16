8 of these 20 players never scored a goal for QPR – Can you identify them?

Over the years, there have been plenty of players to pull on the famous Blue and White hoops of QPR.

Some, inevitably, will have made a bigger impact during their time at the club than others, and may therefore be better remembered by the QPR fanbase.

Here though, we’re looking to find out how well you remember which players ever made an impression in front of goal for QPR.

In order to do that, we’ve given you the names of 20 former QPR players, of which eight have never scored a goal for the club, and all you have to do, is which have managed to find the back of the net in a QPR shirt.

1 of 20 Did Grant Hall ever score a goal for QPR? Yes No