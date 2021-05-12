Preston North End fans will be in a joyous mood right now after their fantastic end to the Championship season, which saw them win four games in a row.

A 13th place finish is more than acceptable after some of the bad results that occurred before Alex Neil’s departure in March, and Frankie McAvoy will now take the team into the 2021/22 campaign as permanent head coach.

With the season now done, can you PNE fans work out whether these past Lilywhites ever scored a goal for the club or not? Try and find all eight of them!

8 of these 20 players never scored a goal for Preston North End – Can you identify them?

1 of 20 Did Darnell Fisher ever score a goal for Preston North End? Yes No