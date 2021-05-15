8 of these 20 players never scored a goal for Portsmouth – Can you identify them?

Portsmouth failed to reach the play-offs this season after a dramatic final day defeat at home to Accrington Stanley.

Attention will quickly turn to the next campaign though, with Danny Cowley in charge on a longer contract, and fans will back him to deliver the success they crave.

The support will know all about the current squad, but how is your knowledge on former players? Check out our quiz and simply state whether the individuals named scored a goal for Pompey or not. There will be eight listed who failed to find the net! Good luck.

1 of 20 Sylvain Distin Yes No