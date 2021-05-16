8 of these 20 players never scored a goal for Peterborough United – Can you identify them?

This has been an excellent season for Peterborough United.

After eight years away from the Championship, a second-placed finish in the League One standings has finally secured the club’s return to the second-tier of English football.

Here though, we’re turning our attention away from that for a few minutes, to really test you knowledge of the Posh.

In order to help do that, we’ve given you the names of 20 former Peterborough players, and all you have to do, is correctly identify which eight of those never scored a goal for the club in any competition.

1 of 20 Did Rhys Bennett ever score a goal for Peterborough? Yes No