8 of these 20 players never scored a goal for Exeter City – Can you identify them?

Exeter City will be reflecting upon the frustrations of missing out on a place in the League Two play-offs for the second successive campaign with them ending up finishing in 9th place.

Matt Taylor’s side went into the campaign aiming to go one better than last term where they were beaten in the play-off final by Northampton Town at Wembley. However, despite going into the final day of the season in with a chance of making the top-six, their 1-1 draw with Barrow saw them slip down to 9th in the table.

The club will have to do all they can over the summer now to regroup and try and bring in the right sort of additions to help them challenge for promotion again next term.

While we wait to see what happens with Exeter over the summer, we have put together a quiz to test your knowledge on 20 of their former players. Eight of them never score a goal for the club but can you identify them here…

