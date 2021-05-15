Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Coventry City

8 of these 20 players never scored a goal for Coventry City – Can you identify them?

Published

1 hour ago

on

Finishing 16th represents a fantastic season for Coventry City, in what was their first term back in the Championship. 

What will likely please Sky Blues fans more than anything is that Mark Robins’ side didn’t surrender their style of play and stayed true to themselves throughout the season.

Scoring more goals will likely be a target for next season and with that in mind, we’ve put together a quiz based around Coventry goalscorers past and present.

All you’ve got to do is identify the eight players that scored a goal for the Sky Blues from these 20…

1 of 20

1. Michael Doyle


Related Topics:

Bristol-born, London-based sports journalist at Snack Media. University of Brighton and NA graduate

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: 8 of these 20 players never scored a goal for Coventry City – Can you identify them?

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: