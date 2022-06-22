8 of the most underwhelming Watford signings from recent times – Where are they now?

This summer is an opportunity for somewhat of a reset at Watford.

A disastrous 2021/22 campaign in the Premier League once again revealed some major flaws in the setup at Vicarage Road and the club are looking to correct them this summer.

The hiring of Rob Edwards certainly represents a change in approach from the Hornets, but only time will tell whether or not he is afforded the time to build something in WD18.

With that being said, a key part of Watford’s success under Edwards next campaign will be getting their recruitment right this summer.

With the likes of Emmanuel Dennis and Ismaila Sarr expected to leave, and Cucho Hernandez and Josh King having already left, the attacking third of the pitch is looking a particular priority for those in charge of recruitment at the club.

There is always the possibility for recruitment to go wrong, though, as Watford have found out on plenty of occasions.

With that in mind, here on FLW, we’ve put together a list of eight of the most underwhelming Watford signings from recent times.