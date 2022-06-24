8 of the most underwhelming Sheffield Wednesday signings from recent times – Where are they now?

Sheffield Wednesday have definitely changed their approach this summer and have already completed five excellent signings on free transfers.

The Owls threw a lot of money at pushing for a place in the Premier League in the last decade and were ultimately unsuccessful.

The repercussions for doing so have landed them in League One, and they lost out to, eventual winners Sunderland, in the play-off semi finals last term.

In the past, the Owls have not acted as shrewdly as they have this summer, and that has led to some disappointing spells at the club from individuals who did not fit into the manager’s plans.

There were some smart additions in amongst these signings, and it is difficult to get recruitment 100% correct, but we have picked out eight players that were not able to do themselves justice at Hillsborough Stadium.

Here, we have taken a look at eight of the most underwhelming Wednesday signings from recent times – where are they now?