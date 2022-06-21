8 of the most underwhelming Millwall signings from recent times – Where are they now?

Narrowly missing out on a Championship play-off place last time out, naturally expectation and ambition levels are likely to rise at Millwall when the new campaign gets underway at the end of July.

Improving throughout the duration of the season, Gary Rowett’s side certainly inflicted pressure on the top-six positions, with the Lions being denied a play-off spot on the last day of the Championship season.

Not necessarily possessing the spending power of their Championship rivals, Millwall tend to recruit intelligently and use the transfer market to great effect when assembling squads that are able to compete.

However, like any club, some signings just do not work out, and whilst preventative measures can be taken to try and avoid this, the odds are that at least some arrivals will not settle and thrive.

Here, we take a look at eight of Millwall’s most underwhelming signings in recent times and see where they are now…