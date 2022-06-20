8 of the most underwhelming Huddersfield Town signings from recent times – Where are they now?

Huddersfield Town’s recruitment in the last 12 months can’t really be knocked.

Leigh Bromby, Carlos Corberan and the powers that be at the John Smith’s Stadium didn’t spend a vast amount, but free agents and loans helped get them within 90 minutes of the Premier League in 2021/22.

Lee Nicholls, Matty Pearson and Tom Lees were absolute bargains, whilst the loan capture of Levi Colwill from Chelsea will go down as one of the best pieces of business the club has done in recent years.

The aim this summer will be to repeat that trick, with the pick up of Will Boyle on a free transfer hopefully a deal that has similar success to Pearson and Lees at centre-back.

Despite Huddersfield’s recruitment team having credit in the bank after the last 12 months, there have been a fair few flops over recent seasons.

In this article, we explore EIGHT underwhelming signings and where they are now: