8 of the most underwhelming Derby County signings from recent times – Where are they now?

Derby County are now preparing for life in League One following their relegation from the Championship.

The Rams suffered the drop following a 21-point penalty deduction due to going into administration in September.

That made Wayne Rooney’s task to keep the club in the second division incredibly difficult.

Despite that setback, the 36-year old almost helped to steer the team away from the bottom three in the table.

However, it was ultimately too insurmountable a task and thus the club was sent down to the third division, with the team eventually finishing 23rd in the table.

With so much uncertainty still surrounding the financial health of the side, it will likely be another difficult campaign ahead for the Rams.

Financial issues have arisen with help from overspending on underwhelming transfer targets over the last few years, among other reasons.

Here are eight of the most underwhelming Derby signings from recent times, and where they are now…