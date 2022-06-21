8 of the most underwhelming Coventry City signings from recent times – Where are they now?

Coventry City continued their upward trajectory under boss Mark Robins in 2021/22.

At the end of the campaign, the Sky Blues sat 12th in the Championship, but that did not tell the full story of their season.

For most of the campaign, the club were right up there challenging for a spot in the top six, and it was only in the final few weeks of the campaign that they slightly fell away.

If the club can make the right additions in the transfer market this summer, and keep hold of the likes of Viktor Gyokeres, Callum O’Hare and Gus Hamer, there is no reason that 2022/23 cannot be an even more successful campaign.

Looking back at the club’s recent signings, whilst they have been overwhelmingly positive and good for the club, there have also been some poorer additions – something the Sky Blues must avoid this summer.

With that being said, here are eight underwhelming Coventry City players that the club signed in recent times.