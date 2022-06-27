8 of the most underwhelming Bristol City signings from recent times – Where are they now?

Bristol City haven’t been blessed with the world’s biggest budget but that hasn’t hindered them from climbing the Football League.

The Robins have been able to seal a promotion from League One and sit comfortably in the Championship for nearly a decade now and have done so by shopping for bargains and diamonds in the rough.

Along with plenty of solid signings though, there have also been a few duds along the way. As with every club, with every world-beater, you might have to get a few deals that fall apart.

Here then, are eight of the most underwhelming Bristol City signings from recent times.