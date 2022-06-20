8 of the most underhwhelming Luton Town signings from recent times – Where are they now?

Recruiting intelligently has been the catalyst of Luton Town’s recent success and progression through the divisions, with the Hatters operating in the fifth tier of English football just over eight years ago.

The Bedfordshire club’s comparatively small budget to their second-tier counterparts has forced them to use the free and lower league markets to great effect.

Possessing a recruitment team who have consistently set high standards when it comes to their incomings, it remains to be seen what will happen this summer.

Luton are yet to welcome any new signings to Kenilworth Road, with a couple of areas on the pitch perhaps in need of bolstering, with the goalkeeping department the seeming priority as things stand.

Whilst we wait and see how this summer plays out for the Hatters, here, we switch things up and look at eight of the most underwhelming signings Luton have made in recent times and point out where they are now…