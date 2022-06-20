Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Birmingham City

8 of the most underhwhelming Birmingham City signings from recent times – Where are they now?

Published

6 seconds ago

on

CLICK TO START GALLERY

Although Championship side Birmingham City have underwhelmed in recent years, some of their recruitment has been impressive, especially since Lee Bowyer and Gary Gardner came in.

The likes of Dion Sanderson and Tahith Chong both shone during their time at St Andrew’s – and if they had the chance – you would bet the Blues would want to get fresh agreements over the line for the duo who may be available once more this summer.

Matija Sarkic was another superb addition, proving to be an excellent temporary replacement for Neil Etheridge during the first half of the campaign and establishing himself as one of the West Midlands side’s best players before he was forced to return to Wolverhampton Wanderers after dislocating his shoulder.

However, there have been those that have been less successful and performed well below expectations during their time at the club – one of several reasons why they continue to find themselves towards the lower end of the table.

We take a look at eight players that fit into this category and reveal where they currently are now.


Related Topics:

A 21-year-old Reading FC fan and writer who graduated from the University for the Creative Arts in the summer with a degree in Journalism and Media Production. Other topics written about include politics, mental health and education.

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: 8 of the most underhwhelming Birmingham City signings from recent times – Where are they now?

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: