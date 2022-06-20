8 of the most underhwhelming Birmingham City signings from recent times – Where are they now?

Although Championship side Birmingham City have underwhelmed in recent years, some of their recruitment has been impressive, especially since Lee Bowyer and Gary Gardner came in.

The likes of Dion Sanderson and Tahith Chong both shone during their time at St Andrew’s – and if they had the chance – you would bet the Blues would want to get fresh agreements over the line for the duo who may be available once more this summer.

Matija Sarkic was another superb addition, proving to be an excellent temporary replacement for Neil Etheridge during the first half of the campaign and establishing himself as one of the West Midlands side’s best players before he was forced to return to Wolverhampton Wanderers after dislocating his shoulder.

However, there have been those that have been less successful and performed well below expectations during their time at the club – one of several reasons why they continue to find themselves towards the lower end of the table.

We take a look at eight players that fit into this category and reveal where they currently are now.