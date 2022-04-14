8 of Stoke City’s best ever academy graduates – Where are they now?

Over the years, there have been plenty of players to have played in the youth ranks at Stoke City.

A number of those will of course, have gone on to enjoy long and varied careers in the professional game, some of which may still be going on right now.

For several of those players, that will have seen them remain with the Potters themselves, making an impressive impact in the famous red and white shirts, earning themselves a place in the hearts and memories of may of the club’s fanbase.

Others however, may have headed for pastures new not long after making the step up with Stoke, instead earning reputations for themselves elsewhere.

So with that in mind, we’ve taken a look at eight of the best players to have played in Stoke’s academy over the years, and assessed just what they are up to at this moment in time, right here.