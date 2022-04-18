8 of Sheffield Wednesday’s best ever academy graduates – Where are they now?

Currently looking to strengthen their position in the League One play-off positions, Sheffield Wednesday are eyeing up an immediate return to the Championship.

In what was a difficult 2020/21 campaign, the Owls finished the season in 24th place, despite being just three points from safety.

This term has been a year of ups and downs, however, things have certainly looked a lot brighter in more recent weeks.

Darren Moore’s side are currently fifth in the third tier standings, currently holding on to a top-six spot because of their superior goal difference over Wycombe Wanderers and Sunderland.

The Owls are also seven points off the automatic promotion positions, with two of the top three sides in the division losing at the weekend.

Whilst we wait to see what the rest of the campaign has in store for the Yorkshire outfit, here, we take a look at eight of Sheffield Wednesday’s best academy graduates.