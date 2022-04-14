8 of Sheffield United’s best ever academy graduates – Where are they now?

Sheffield United are going strong in the Sky Bet Championship at present, having been relegated from the Premier League last season.

Currently, the Blades sit sixth in the league table, two points clear of Blackburn Rovers in seventh.

With five games to go then, it could be an exciting end to the season for Paul Heckingbottom’s Blades.

Prior to taking over as boss, Heckingbottom had managed the club’s under 23’s, which is probably why he has given the likes of Daniel Jebbison and Kyron Gordon first team opportunities with the club this season.

The Blades have a fine tradition of bringing through young talent, and over the years, their academy has produced one or two arguably world class players.

With that being said, we thought we’d take a look at eight of the best players to come through the Blades youth ranks over the years.

From a current Blades’ hero to the current captain of Manchester United, here are eight of Sheffield United’s best ever academy graduates, and where they are at now.