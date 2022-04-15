8 of QPR’s best ever academy graduates – Where are they now?

Over the course of the club’s history, Queens Park Rangers have turned to their youth academy for inspiration in an attempt to achieve a relative amount of success in the Football League.

Whereas some of the club’s homegrown players fail to make an impact at senior level, there have been some success stories at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium.

Attacking midfielder Eberechi Eze managed to produce some fantastic performances for the R’s in the 2019/20 campaign before moving onto pastures new whilst Darnell Furlong also delivered the goods during his time at the club.

QPR’s current crop of youth players will be looking to force their way into contention for a place in the club’s senior squad in the not-too-distant future.

Ahead of the club’s clash with Huddersfield Town tomorrow, we have decided to take a look at where eight of the club’s best ever academy graduates are now.

Check them out now!