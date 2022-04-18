8 of Portsmouth’s best ever academy graduates – Where are they now?

Even though their current squad probably doesn’t show it, Portsmouth have been able to bring through a good number of talents through their youth system that have gone on to play top flight and EFL football.

Right now it is just Harry Jewitt-White flying the flag for the academy in the senior squad, with the Wales youth international signing his first professional contract with the club, and he will be looking to follow in the footsteps of other players who have gone onto play in the Premier League.

Being a club on the south coast, Pompey are in a competitive market for young players, with the likes of Southampton and Brighton & Hove Albion both nearby, but despite that they have a decent past record of bringing individuals through and into the first-team.

Let’s look at eight of the best of those who have come through the ranks and forged a career for themselves and see what they are doing now.