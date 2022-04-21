8 of Nottingham Forest’s best ever academy graduates – Where are they now?

Nottingham Forest are currently on a promotion charge as the Reds look for a return to the Premier League.

It has been over 20 years since Forest were last in the top flight of the English pyramid.

But Steve Cooper has got the team firing on all cylinders coming into the final stages of this campaign.

Forest have won six of their last seven league games and now sit 5th in the table with five games still to play.

The gap to 2nd place Bournemouth is now only seven points and Cooper’s side have their sights set on the misfiring Cherries.

This weekend sees the Reds take the trip to face Peterborough United, where three points could take the team to 3rd in the table if results elsewhere go in their favour.

Forest will be hoping to gain even further ground on their promotion rivals with a statement victory.

But for now, we are taking a look at eight of the club’s best academy graduates and where they are now…