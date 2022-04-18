8 of Millwall’s best ever academy graduates – Where are they now?

Millwall were originally founded in 1885 and since then they have become a well known team.

They have won a number of promotions, most recently beating Bradford City at Wembley in 2017 for promotion to the Championship.

Although they’ve never won it, they reached the FA Cup final in 2004 losing 3-0 to Manchester United on the day but nevertheless, they gained a place in the UEFA Cup as a result.

Millwall now sit in the Championship and ninth in the league. Although they are only four points away from the play-offs, it may be a step too far for them this season however, being up there is a statement of intent going forward.

Their squad at the moment is a fairly experienced one but for now we’re going to take a look back and focus on the younger players.

Here, we’re looking back at eight of Millwall’s best ever academy graduates and seeing where they are now.