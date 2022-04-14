8 of Middlesbrough’s best ever academy graduates — Where are they now?

Chris Wilder has certainly benefitted from Middlesbrough’s academy system this season and will hope to make the most of it throughout his tenure.

Dael Fry and Marcus Tavernier, two of its premier products in recent years, are vital players for him while who can forget Josh Coburn’s winner in the FA Cup against Tottenham.

From a fan’s perspective, there is nothing better than home grown talent rising up through the youth ranks and breaking into the senior side and they’ll be hoping to see more players do that under Wilder.

In addition to feeding the first team squad, it has been a good money maker over the years – allowing the North East club to cash in on some of the interest from other clubs.

Today, we’ve picked out eight of the Riverside outfit’s best ever academy graduates as well as highlighting where they are and what they’re up to now…