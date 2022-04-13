8 of Hull City’s best ever academy graduates – Where are they now?

Championship club Hull City could be set for exciting times after being taken over by Turkish businessman Acun Ilcali back in January.

Already making moves in the transfer market, managing to get five additions over the line in the final stages of the winter window, he looks set to invest a considerable amount in the first team once again in the summer.

As per Hull Live, he’s expecting as many as ten signings to arrive at the MKM Stadium between the end of the campaign and the start of next season, perhaps reinforcing how different things are likely to be under their current owner as opposed to the Allam family.

Where this leaves the academy and its usefulness in the future remains to be seen – but they should never undervalue it considering the success they have experienced with the youth system over the years – including recent seasons.

To showcase this success, we have picked out eight of their finest academy graduates of all time and found out what they are currently up to!