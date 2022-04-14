8 of Fulham’s best ever academy graduates – Where are they now?

Since establishing their academy in the 1990’s, Fulham have managed to produce some very talented players despite having lots of competition in London.

With Chelsea, Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur and many others on their doorstep, the battle for supremacy in the youth ranks in the capital is a tough one – the Cottagers though have done very well for themselves in recent years when it comes to producing talent.

It often leads to their starlets being snapped up by bigger clubs in the end – even in the last year they’ve seen free-scoring youth striker Mika Biereth depart for Arsenal – but many have come through the academy system and gone on to be a success.

From players who forged good careers in the EFL and Premier League to players who are still developing into their peak form right now, let’s look at eight of Fulham’s best academy graduates and see what they are up to now.