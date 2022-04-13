8 of Derby County’s best ever academy graduates – Where are they now?

Derby County have had an incredibly difficult campaign despite some great on-pitch performances.

Wayne Rooney’s side look almost certain to go down to League One with the team currently sat in the relegation zone.

The Rams are 23rd in the Championship table, some nine points adrift of safety with only five games remaining in the campaign.

The club has been in administration since September, which saw the club hit with a 21-point penalty deduction that has sunk any chance of the team’s survival.

Despite battling against the odds, Rooney has led the team to a charge that brought them closer to staying up than many thought was possible.

But a series of poor results in recent weeks has proven too far and it will now take a series of unlikely events to see the side now stay in the second division.

But here we will look at eight of the club’s best ever academy graduates, and where they have ended up now…