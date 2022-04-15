8 of Coventry City’s best ever academy graduates – Where are they now?

Founded in 1883, Coventry have had a long and varied history.

The Sky Blues won the FA Cup in the 1986-87 season and more recently were awarded with the Football League Trophy in 2016-17.

Events off the pitch have impacted the football side of things in recent years seeing Coventry drop down to League Two and have to ground share with Birmingham City.

However, they are now back in their own ground and making good progress in the Championship.

The play-offs are just a step too far this season but sitting tenth in the league as it stands, gives the Sky Blues a good foundation to build upon next season.

Away from their on pitch success, behind the scenes Coventry have also done well to build a successful academy.

Although it might not be common knowledge, a number of good players started their careers with Coventry’s academy.

Here, we take a look back at some of those names and see what eight of the best Coventry academy graduates are doing now.