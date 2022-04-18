8 of Charlton Athletic’s best ever academy graduates — Where are they now?

Charlton Athletic have a rich history when it comes to giving young players the chance to shine in the Football League.

The likes of Joe Gomez, Ademola Lookman and Karlan Grant were all handed opportunities to prove themselves by the Addicks before moving on to pastures new.

During the current campaign, Mason Burstow’s encouraging performances for Charlton attracted interest from Chelsea earlier this year as the Premier League outfit opted to sign him.

Set to join up with the Blues this summer, it will be intriguing to see what the future holds for the academy graduate who has scored six goals for the Addicks in all competitions.

With Charlton set to remain in the third-tier of English football for another year, Johnnie Jackson could decide to hand debuts to some of their youth players in the closing stages of the season.

Here, we have decided to take a look at where eight of Charlton’s best ever graduates are now.

Check out the list now!