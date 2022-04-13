8 of Bristol City’s best ever academy graduates – Where are they now?

The emergence of some of Bristol City’s academy players has been a clear positive in what has been a testing season for supporters of the South West club.

The Robins are set for a bottom half finish and fresh doubt has been cast over Nigel Pearson’s future by the manager himself recently.

But should he go soon, Pearson’s tenure will at least be remembered for the progress made by the likes of Alex Scott, Antoine Semenyo, Cam Pring, Sam Bell, and Tommy Conway.

Though some of them began their career elsewhere all of those players spent time in the club’s academy system and all look like bright prospects.

There have been plenty more before them as well and today we’re looking back through the records to highlight eight of the best ever graduates of City’s academy – as well as letting you know where they are now!

Sit back and prepare for a trip down memory late…