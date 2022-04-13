8 of AFC Bournemouth’s best ever academy graduates – Where are they now?

Over the course of their history, AFC Bournemouth have regularly turned to their youth academy for inspiration in an attempt to achieve a relative amount of success in the Football League.

During the current campaign, the Cherries have reaped the benefits of being able to call upon the services of Jaidon Anthony who has managed to rise through the ranks at the club in recent years.

In the 38 appearances that he has made in the Championship this season, Anthony has scored eight goals whilst he has also chipped in with five assists for his team-mates.

The 22-year-old will be determined to play a major role in the club’s push for automatic promotion between now and the end of the current campaign.

Having recently sealed a point in their clash with Sheffield United, it will be interesting to see how the Cherries will fare in their upcoming clashes with Middlesbrough and Coventry City.

Ahead of these two games, we have decided to take a look at where eight of Bournemouth’s best ever academy graduates are now.

Check them out below!