8-name list underlines Huddersfield Town injury issues

Huddersfield Town take on Reading FC this afternoon in the Championship, with Carlos Corberan naming an unchanged starting XI once again.

They beat Blackburn Rovers on Tuesday night and are unbeaten in six league fixtures at the John Smith’s Stadium. Naturally, where you think another unchanged line-up would be a given, the club’s injury list underlines the lack of options Corberan has and why that’s forced.

As per the club’s official media, Joel Pereira, Tommy Elphick, Richard Stearman, Christopher Schindler, Josh Koroma and Matty Daly remain out.

However, they are now joined by Adama Diakhaby, who has a foot problem, whilst Danny Ward is still not fit enough to return. It’s expected the latter will be back later in January.

That means that, today it’s Ryan Schofield in goal. He keeps his place ahead of Ben Hamer, who is on the bench.

Pipa, Rarmani Edmonds-Green, Naby Sarr and Harry Toffolo make up the back-four.

Jonathan Hogg will protect them, with Carel Eiting and Juninho Bacuna in the midfield too.

Lewis O’Brien will be expected to play from the left, with Isaac Mbenza on the right and Fraizer Campbell through the middle.

The Verdict

Huddersfield are doing really well at the moment, with Corberan’s injury list featuring some notable players. That, for me, makes it even more remarkable!

Today, the side picked itself and Corberan will not have had any headaches after a massive win midweek.

However, he could well do with January to offer him some more depth. Injuries will eventually catch up with the Terriers.

