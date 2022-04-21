It’s going to be a nervy final few weeks of the season for Millwall, who are just one point outside the play-offs with three games to play.

The south London club don’t have the sort of resources that many of the clubs in the race for the top six do but a resolute defence and some dangerous attacking players mean they’re a side that could do some damage if they do reach the play-offs.

Beyond that, there will be some big decisions to make concerning Gary Rowett’s squad – both in terms of incomings and outgoings.

A number of those will be determined by which division the Lions are playing in in 2022/23 but there will be some that he may have made already.

Our focus today is on potential departures as we’re looking at 8 Millwall players that could be sold, loaned, or released in the summer transfer window…