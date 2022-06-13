8 League One players Sheffield Wednesday could realistically target this summer transfer window

2021/22 ended in cruel fashion for Sheffield Wednesday.

Having greatly improved in the second half of their League One campaign, the Owls finished fourth in the division, and were looking like they could bounce back to the Championship at the first time of asking.

However, they met Sunderland in the play-off semi-finals who had second-tier ambitions of their own, knocking the Owls out with an injury time goal during the second leg of their semi-final.

It was no doubt a bitter pill to swallow for Darren Moore and his players, but they must go again next season.

As we already know, a number of players will be leaving Hillsborough this summer, with the likes of Saido Berahino, Chey Dunkley and Sam Hutchinson having already been released, and more potentially following, with a few contract negotiations rumbling on.

Recruitment, then, could be key to the Owls’ chances of achieving promotion next campaign and being a big club at this level, Sheffield Wednesday should be looking to take advantage of their status.

With that being said, here, we’ve picked out some players from the third tier that could be of interest to the Owls in the transfer market this summer.