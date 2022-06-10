8 League One players Portsmouth could realistically target this summer transfer window

Portsmouth were well off the pace of the League One play-off places last season under Danny Cowley.

It was the manager’s first campaign in charge at Fratton Park having previously been in charge of the likes of Huddersfield Town and Lincoln City.

It ended up being more of a transitional season for Pompey, who had a lot of turnover in the 43-year old’s first summer in control of the club.

But after a disappointing start to his tenure, the second half of the season showed a lot of promise for the Portsmouth faithful.

The gap to the top six was ultimately 10 points, with the club finishing 10th in the third division table.

But a lot of ground was lost in that poor start to the season.

A great defensive record was also a sign of good progress under Cowley.

Here are eight League One players Porstmouth could realistically target this summer transfer window…