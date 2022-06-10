8 League One players Charlton Athletic could realistically target this summer transfer window

Charlton Athletic’s season didn’t get off to the best start last year under the management of Nigel Adkins but things improved a bit once Johnnie Jackson took over as manager leading to him getting the job on a permanent basis.

However, despite a solid 13th place finish by the end of the season, the club relieved their former player of his duties ready for the new season.

Ben Garner has now been appointed as his replacement after leaving his post at Swindon Town and the club will now be getting ready for this summer’s business.

The club will be aiming for a strong season next year with the hope of making it back into the Championship which will no doubt require some good signings being made during the off season.

With that in mind, here we take a look at eight players from League One that Charlton Athletic may look at targeting this summer.