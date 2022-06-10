8 League One players Bolton Wanderers could realistically target this summer transfer window

Following a shaky first half of the 2021-22 season, Bolton Wanderers’ upturn in form between January 2022 and the end of the campaign saw them build a positive platform for this coming summer.

When the 2022-23 League One season begins at the end of July, the Trotters could be classed as one of the promotion favourites, depending on the kind of transfer moves they make between now and then.

A strong January window saw the likes of Jon Dadi Bodvarsson, Kyle Dempsey, Aaron Morley and Dion Charles arrive on permanent deals, and they were the catalyst for positive results that eventually saw them finish in ninth position in the third tier.

Ian Evatt has already gotten started on his summer recruitment by sealing a deal for Cambridge United defender Jack Iredale, but could he be joined by other League One players?

Let’s look at eight third tier individuals that could be realistic additions to the Trotters side in the coming months.