8 Ipswich Town players that could be sold, loaned or released in the summer transfer window

Last summer was an exciting one at Ipswich Town as new CEO Mark Ashton brought in 19 signings in an attempt to give then-manager Paul Cook the tools he needed to get the club back to the Championship.

Things didn’t work out for Cook but there is fresh positivity with Kieran McKenna now at the helm.

Though it’s unlikely to be quite as busy as last summer, which was the first transfer window following the arrival of the new owners, we can expect more spending over the next few months as McKenna looks to shape his squad.

The performances have improved under the new boss but Ipswich have not mustered a play-off challenge and that will have to change next term when promotion will be the target.

While new arrivals will be important so too will be who leaves the club and with that in mind, we’ve highlighted 8 Ipswich players that could be sold, loaned, or released in the summer transfer window…