8 Huddersfield Town players that could be sold, loaned or released in the summer transfer window

Huddersfield Town are gearing up for a play-off campaign to round off a memorable season in the Sky Bet Championship.

Carlos Corberan’s side have punched above their weight all season and their reward for that will be a shot at promotion through the play-offs, should they manoeuvre their way through the next few weeks as we expect them to.

It’s no secret that beyond this season, whether it ends in promotion or not, there will be some big decisions to make regarding the playing squad at the John Smith’s Stadium.

A number of players will be out of contract in the summer, whilst others will be surely set for further loan opportunities to aid their development.

Finally, as is the case with any club, there will be other players that are potentially sold in a bid to raise funds to strengthen elsewhere.

In this piece, we list EIGHT players that fall into one of the aforementioned categories: