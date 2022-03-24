8 goals, 57% pass accuracy: Does this 23-year-old have a Leicester City future amid EFL loan stint?

George Hirst has spent the season on loan with League One side Portsmouth.

The Leicester City forward is 23-years old, but has been unable to break into the Foxes lineup so far in his career.

A deal saw him move to Portsmouth at the start of the season, where he has made 32 appearances in the third division.

Of those 32 appearances, only 20 have come from the start but he has bagged eight goals this season for Pompey, as well as adding two assists to his name.

But is he ready to make the step up to Leicester City upon his return to his parent club?

Here, we take a closer look at the numbers and investigate…

Courtesy of stats from Sofascore, we can see that Hirst is bagging a goal every 222 minutes of football that he plays.

Portsmouth have struggled in the goals department this season in general, however, so it doesn’t necessarily speak as a problem for Hirst individually.

Going deeper into the numbers, he manages 1.9 shots per game, with 0.8 of those being on target.

Hirst has also missed nine big chances this season, meaning he hasn’t displayed the clinical characteristics needed from a Premier League striker.

He has spread the goals around himself quite nicely, scoring four with his right foot, one with his left foot and three with his head.

That is the kind of variety that a forward needs in his game.

All eight goals that Hirst has scored this season have come from inside the box, showing he has that striker’s instinct to get into the right positions.

Elsewhere, his overall game does lack a certain flair.

He has managed 0.6 key passes per game, but his pass accuracy is a limp 57 per cent.

Hirst has also not contributed a massive amount defensively.

The forward makes 0.1 interceptions per 90, 0.4 tackles and 1.0 clearances per game.

These stats don’t tell a great tale as far as Hirst’s chances of making it at Leicester City are concerned.

Particularly given he is already 23-years old, it is far more likely that Hirst has found his level at Portsmouth.