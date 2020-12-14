8-goal EFL talent reveals transfer intentions amid recent interest from Derby County and Blackburn Rovers

Ronan Curtis has committed himself to Portsmouth amid links with a move to the Championship.

The 24-year-old has attracted significant interest in the last 12 months with both Blackburn Rovers and Derby County linked with a move during the summer months.

Curtis enjoyed an excellent season last term as he scored 11 goals and created eight for Pompey as they missed out on promotion to the second tier.

This season is on track to be even better for the winger after notching eight goals in 22 appearances.

Portsmouth will be hoping that this is the season that they can finally return to the Championship, and according to Curtis, he’s happy to ignore interest from elsewhere in order to help the South Coast club to achieve their objectives.

Speaking to The News, Curtis said: “We want to get there as a team and stride on. Everyone in the changing room, everyone league wants to get to the Championship.

“Any player would be silly to say they don’t want to test themselves at the next level.

“We’re doing well and hopefully we get to the end of the season and do it.

“I want to better myself and get to the Premier League one day but hopefully we go up here. I’ve got to start here, hopefully we go up and then see what happens.

"One-hundred per cent I want to make it to the next level. I'm here and I'm not looking anywhere else. Hopefully, we'll be there at the end of the season and do go up." He added: "The city and the fans would be absolutely be buzzing going into the Championship with 18,000 at home if fans are allowed back in. "I love the city, I love this club and they've been nothing but good to me. I repaid them back by signing a new deal and hopefully this is the year we go up." The Verdict This will be music to the ears of Portsmouth supporters. Ronan Curtis has been excellent for Kenny Jackett's side and he will play a massive role in helping the club back to the Championship. Whether he'll stick around if Pompey miss out on promotion remains to be seen, but for now he's a massive asset to have in their ranks.