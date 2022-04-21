8 Fulham players that could be sold, loaned or released in the summer transfer window

Fulham have it all to do to ensure they do not suffer a repeat of their 2018/19 and 2020/21 attempts to stay in the Premier League next season.

The work starts now after their promotion was confirmed on Tuesday evening and Marco Silva may have already identified some targets for the summer transfer window.

Even though Fulham have run away with the second tier this season, that does not mean that their squad is largely capable of staying up in the top-flight and they will need to recruit smartly if they are to have a successful 2022/23.

Marco Silva is no stranger to the division having managed Hull City, Watford and Everton there previously but will be hoping to improve on those promising spells with the Cottagers.

Here, with the summer window fast approaching, we have taken a look at eight Fulham players that could be sold, loaned or released in the summer…