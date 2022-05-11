8 free agents who would fit perfectly into West Brom’s squad

This coming summer is a major one for West Bromwich Albion, who need to put together a squad capable of returning to the Premier League as soon as possible.

After appointing Valerien Ismael to replace Sam Allardyce last year, the Baggies were one of the favourites to secure an immediate return to the top flight, but the Frenchman’s time at The Hawthorns was a turbulent one which ended with him being sacked in February.

Steve Bruce was brought in to replace Ismael in a bid to turn the club’s fortunes around, but despite having four promotions from the Championship under his belt, the ex-Newcastle United boss wasn’t able to get a tune out of his new squad.

In the end, Albion finished in 10th position and there will definitely be changes to the playing squad this summer, with Bruce already stating that he will be switching to a back four system and he needs new additions to help implement that.

It may not be a case of splashing the cash though, so let’s look at EIGHT free agents who could come in and fit the bill for the Baggies this summer.