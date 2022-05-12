8 free agents who would fit perfectly into Swansea City’s squad

Swansea City will be eager to kick on next year after Russell Martin’s first season in charge of the South Wales club.

The Swans, who have certainly shown positive signs under the former MK Dons boss, will be using this summer to best prepare themselves for a season where the Championship play-offs are likely to be targeted as an objective.

Possessing some strong options still contracted at the Swansea.com Stadium, Martin will also be looking elsewhere to bolster his squad for the rigours of an expected play-off push.

One market that he will be looking to navigate particularly well will be the free agent market, with lots of players around the country, and beyond, coming to the end of their respective contracts.

Here, we take a look at eight players who are nearing the expiry of their contracts, who could be suited for the project Russell Martin has started at Swansea…