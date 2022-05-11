8 free agents who would fit perfectly into Stoke City’s squad

Stoke City had a very disappointing season as they finished 14th in the Championship.

A play-off push had been expected by Michael O’Neill’s men but despite threatening on a few occasions, they couldn’t really sustain any sort of a run to put themselves in the mix.

The former Northern Ireland boss could rightly point to injuries that robbed him of key players at crucial times but it still wasn’t good enough.

However, attention will have already turned to next season and O’Neill will be desperate to strengthen his squad. Yet, the financial situation at the Bet365 Stadium means he won’t be backed with significant funds in the market, so identifying free agents may be the way to go.

With that in mind, here we look at EIGHT players who are set to be out of contract in the coming weeks that could potentially enhance the Stoke squad for the 22/23 campaign…