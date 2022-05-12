8 free agents who would fit perfectly into Sheffield Wednesday’s squad

Sheffield Wednesday’s hopes of achieving an immediate return to the Championship were dashed earlier this week as they were eliminated from the play-offs by Sunderland.

A late strike from Patrick Roberts secured a 2-1 victory on aggregate for the Black Cats who are set to face Wycombe Wanderers at Wembley Stadium later this month.

In order to have the best chance of challenging for automatic promotion in League One next season, the Owls will need to sign some fresh faces in the upcoming transfer window.

Whereas Darren Moore could potentially spend a reasonable amount of money to secure the services of some classy operators, he may also find it beneficial to turn to the free-agency market for inspiration.

With a plethora of players facing uncertain futures at their respective clubs, there is no reason why the Owls cannot pick up a bargain this summer.

Here, we have decided to take a look at eight soon-to-be free agents who we believe would fit perfectly into Sheffield Wednesday’s squad…