8 free agents who would fit perfectly into Reading FC’s squad

The summer transfer window looks likely to be a rather important one for Reading FC.

It remains to be seen whether Paul Ince stays at the Selct Car Leasing Stadium as manager, but on the pitch, there are certain to be exits as contracts expire.

Indeed, the Royals will also no doubt be keen to strengthen their squad, in the hope of improving of a 21st place finish in the Championship, that saw them battling to avoid relegation for much of this season.

However, bringing players in may not be easy for the club, given the restrictions they have been having to work around following the breach of EFL profit and sustainability regulations, that saw them hit with a six-point deduction earlier in the campaign.

As a result, the club may want to avoid paying too many costly transfer fees this summer, meaning they may have to look to out of contract players they do not have to pay to sign, if they are to add to their squad.

With that in mind, we’ve taken a look at eight out of contract players Reading could consider signing this summer.