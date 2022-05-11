8 free agents who would fit perfectly into QPR’s squad

After showing promising signs throughout the campaign, Queens Park Rangers’ promotion bid fell short at the crucial stage of the season.

When results matter most, the R’s were unable to pick up the points and they would eventually drop out of the top six as a result.

In the end, the club finished the season 11th in the Championship and it has been confirmed that current boss Mark Warburton will leave the club this summer.

With plenty of players on their way out of the door, either via contract expiry or returning to their parent clubs from loans, the next man in the dugout at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium certainly has a job on their hands.

With that being said, one area they could look to for re-enforcements is the free agent market, with a number of good Championship options set to be available this summer.

Here, we’ve picked out eight players that could fit into the QPR squad next season, largely going off positional need given we aren’t aware who will be in the R’s dugout next season.